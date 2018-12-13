Misinformation Speaker Series: Will Stevens

Will Stevens is Director of the Public Diplomacy Division at the Foreign Service Institute. He spoke about “Adversarial Narratives” and their use by states, non-state actors, and domestic political parties. He also discussed his work training U.S. diplomats to represent the United States in challenging times, American influence around the world, and how public diplomacy intersects with disinformation, social media, and Hybrid/Gray Zone warfare.

December 10, 2018

Hosted by the Franklin Delano Roosevelt Foundation at Adams House, Harvard College

Part of the Misinformation Speaker Series put on by Harvard Kennedy School’s Shorenstein Center on Media, Politics and Public Policy, and Northeastern University