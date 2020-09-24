MISINFORMATION AND VACCINE ACCEPTANCE

The latest survey conducted by the multi-university COVID-19 Consortium for Understanding the Public’s Policy Preferences Across States, led in part by Shorenstein Center faculty Matthew Baum and Kennedy School Institute of Politics Polling Director John Della Volpe looked at the acceptance of false information in regards to COVID-19, and it’s link to vaccine acceptance.

You can download the full report here.

In this report, the authors assess respondents’ acceptance of false claims circulated online since the beginning of the pandemic. Along with this, they also explored some of the factors associated with higher or lower likelihood of believing false claims. The authors then took this information and considered the association between believing false information about COVID-19 and vaccine acceptance.

Between 7 percent and 22 percent of respondents indicate that they believe each false claim that was asked about in the survey.