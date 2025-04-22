Mina Hsiang, former Administrator of the United States Digital Service (USDS), Joins Shorenstein Center as a fellow

The Shorenstein Center on Media, Politics and Public Policy at Harvard Kennedy School announces Mina Hsiang as its newest fellow.

Hsiang, the most recent Administrator of the United States Digital Service (USDS), led the organization through unprecedented growth – improving critical services and technological advances across more than two dozen agencies. During her tenure, USDS improved access to social security, simplified support for veterans’ care and benefits, and launched the first free government tax filing tool for 30 million Americans. During that time her team was estimated to have saved tens of billions of dollars and helped agencies shift toward long term strategic investments to dramatically improve their technology capabilities with higher user satisfaction, higher security, and at lower cost.

Hsiang’s tenure at USDS spanned three administrations and included leading transformational teams at the VA, the DOD, HHS, and the White House, staffed by top tier talent recruited directly from the private sector into public service.

Before her public service, Hsiang was VP of Technology Products and Policy at Devoted Health, driving its growth into a 700+ employee multibillion dollar firm. She was the VP of new product development for Optum’s analytics division, and prior to that was a venture investor and advisor across the healthcare and large-scale data system sectors, contributing to her robust background in both public and private sectors.

Hsiang, who has a bachelor’s and master’s in electrical and biomedical engineering from MIT and an MBA from Harvard Business School, will research how government capabilities, services, and public servants are communicated with the American public. She’ll also be involved in the Shorenstein Center’s new Unlocked series and research programs.