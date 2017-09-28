Media & Politics Must Reads, September 29, 2017

Our weekly roundup of news found at the intersection of media, politics, policy and technology, from the Shorenstein Center and from around the web. Sign up to receive Media and Politics Must Reads in your inbox each week. Also connect with us on Twitter and Facebook for more updates.

This Week at the Shorenstein Center

The Wall Street Journal’s Nancy Youssef on Foreign Policy under the Trump Administration. Nancy Youssef, national security correspondent for The Wall Street Journal, discussed the relations between the U.S. and a number of countries, including North Korea, as well as press access and President Trump’s approach to foreign policy, during a visit to the Shorenstein Center.

News from Faculty and Fellows

Trump in global perspective: Bizarre, yet not unexpected. Pippa Norris, Paul F. McGuire Lecturer in Comparative Politics, explains her recent research, and says Trump is a “symptom of global backlash.”

The Descent of Democracy. Khalil G. Muhammad, Professor of History, Race, and Public Policy, writes, “The dichotomy between our race problem and our economic inequality problem is false. The history of whiteness is tied to racially discriminatory labor, housing, and education policies.”

Boston’s High-Tech Plan to Tackle Income Inequality. Susan Crawford, John A. Reilly Clinical Professor of Law at Harvard Law School and Shorenstein Center faculty affiliate, writes about the City of Boston’s new data-driven Economic Mobility Lab.

Tax cut for the rich or payday for the middle class? The battle to win the messaging war. Kathleen Hall Jamieson, current Joan Shorenstein Fellow, talks about the framing of tax reform messages from Republicans and Democrats.

Neutering Net Neutrality. Tom Wheeler, current Walter Shorenstein Media and Democracy Fellow, discusses the history of net neutrality, the process of reclassifying broadband as a utility, the FCC’s current reclassification efforts, and more.

Trump makes NFL owners look like the good guys for a change. Melinda Henneberger, spring 2013 fellow, writes about the president’s “anti-free speech tirade” against NFL players.

Puffins, Politics, and Joyful Doggedness in Maine. Derrick Z. Jackson, fall 2016 fellow, writes about climate change and threats to environmental policy under the Trump administration through the lens of a conservation effort.

