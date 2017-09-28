Media & Politics Must Reads, September 29, 2017
Our weekly roundup of news found at the intersection of media, politics, policy and technology, from the Shorenstein Center and from around the web. Sign up to receive Media and Politics Must Reads in your inbox each week. Also connect with us on Twitter and Facebook for more updates.
This Week at the Shorenstein Center
The Wall Street Journal’s Nancy Youssef on Foreign Policy under the Trump Administration. Nancy Youssef, national security correspondent for The Wall Street Journal, discussed the relations between the U.S. and a number of countries, including North Korea, as well as press access and President Trump’s approach to foreign policy, during a visit to the Shorenstein Center.
News from Faculty and Fellows
Trump in global perspective: Bizarre, yet not unexpected. Pippa Norris, Paul F. McGuire Lecturer in Comparative Politics, explains her recent research, and says Trump is a “symptom of global backlash.”
The Descent of Democracy. Khalil G. Muhammad, Professor of History, Race, and Public Policy, writes, “The dichotomy between our race problem and our economic inequality problem is false. The history of whiteness is tied to racially discriminatory labor, housing, and education policies.”
Boston’s High-Tech Plan to Tackle Income Inequality. Susan Crawford, John A. Reilly Clinical Professor of Law at Harvard Law School and Shorenstein Center faculty affiliate, writes about the City of Boston’s new data-driven Economic Mobility Lab.
Tax cut for the rich or payday for the middle class? The battle to win the messaging war. Kathleen Hall Jamieson, current Joan Shorenstein Fellow, talks about the framing of tax reform messages from Republicans and Democrats.
Neutering Net Neutrality. Tom Wheeler, current Walter Shorenstein Media and Democracy Fellow, discusses the history of net neutrality, the process of reclassifying broadband as a utility, the FCC’s current reclassification efforts, and more.
Trump makes NFL owners look like the good guys for a change. Melinda Henneberger, spring 2013 fellow, writes about the president’s “anti-free speech tirade” against NFL players.
Puffins, Politics, and Joyful Doggedness in Maine. Derrick Z. Jackson, fall 2016 fellow, writes about climate change and threats to environmental policy under the Trump administration through the lens of a conservation effort.
Puerto Rico
- Lost in the storm? Puerto Rico is devastated but coverage has been spotty. From The Washington Post.
- Puerto Rico largely ignored by the media in the wake of Hurricane Maria devastation, from CNN.
- In Puerto Rico, ‘we were ready but not expecting what’s going on,’ from Poynter.
Trump and the News Media
- The insane news cycle of Trump’s presidency in 1 chart, from Axios.
- What the media gets wrong about Donald Trump, according to the NYT’s Maggie Haberman, from Recode.
- Dancing around the word ‘racist’ in coverage of Trump, from Columbia Journalism Review.
Reporting on Congress
Hill reporters share their insight into Congress’ agenda, from Poynter.
Social Media and Politics
- Scoop: The FEC’s plans for political ad disclosures, from Axios.
- Twitter pledges to update public policies after Trump threatens North Korea, from The Verge.
- Twitter, With Accounts Linked to Russia, to Face Congress Over Role in Election, from The New York Times.
- As Facebook Reveals Dark Posts, Twitter Keeps Them Hidden, from BuzzFeed News.
- How Russians use social media to divide Americans, from Axios.
- No one is tracking the illegal political ads in your Facebook feed, from Vice News.
Media Business
- Newsonomics: Our Peggy Lee moment: Is that all there is to reader revenue? From Nieman Lab.
- The Not-So-Glossy Future of Magazines, from The New York Times.
- Don’t try too hard to look cool (and other lessons from European newsrooms’ digital experiments), from Nieman Lab.
- “Behavior first, rules second” & other learnings from membership organizations outside news, from The Membership Puzzle Project.
Free Speech
- The civil rights and Vietnam protests changed America. Today, they might be illegal. From The Washington Post.
- Is the First Amendment Obsolete? From The Knight First Amendment Institute.
- Reflections on Whether the First Amendment Is Obsolete, from The Knight First Amendment Institute.
Building Trust and Credibility
- Industry Insight: Want to Build Trust? Start with a Good Corrections Policy, from Editor & Publisher.
- The Media Has A Probability Problem, from FiveThirtyEight.
- Transparency is the New Objectivity, from MediaShift.
- From breweries to GOP meetings, PolitiFact is on a quest to win over conservative America, from Poynter.
International
- Germany’s New Social Media Law Puts a Price on Hate Speech, from MediaShift.
- China fines tech giants for not censoring banned content ahead of October’s party congress, from CNBC.
- China Blocks WhatsApp, Broadening Online Censorship, from The New York Times.