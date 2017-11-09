Media and Politics Must Reads, November 10, 2017

Our weekly roundup of news found at the intersection of media, politics, policy and technology, from the Shorenstein Center and from around the web. Sign up to receive Media and Politics Must Reads in your inbox each week. Also connect with us on Twitter and Facebook for more updates.

Recently at the Shorenstein Center

Jameel Jaffer: Government Secrecy in the Age of Information Overload. Jameel Jaffer, Executive Director of the Knight First Amendment Institute at Columbia University and former Deputy Legal Director for the ACLU, delivered the tenth annual Salant Lecture on Freedom of the Press in October.

Alexandra Petri: Satire and Comedy in the Age of Trump. Alexandra Petri, author of The Washington Post’s ComPost blog, brought laughs and her observations about comedy to the Shorenstein Center.

Marvin Kalb: Russia and the U.S. Marvin Kalb, distinguished journalist, author, and the founding director of the Shorenstein Center, discussed President Vladimir Putin and his relationship with President Donald Trump, Russian involvement in the U.S. election, and more.

News Coverage of the 2016 General Election: How the Press Failed the Voters. One year after the 2016 presidential election, what lessons can be learned from media coverage of the campaign? Research and analysis from December 2016.

Anatomy of a Global Investigation: Collaborative, Data-Driven, Without Borders. In 2015, fellow William E. Buzenberg detailed the founding, successes, and inner workings of ICIJ, which published the Paradise Papers this week.

News from Faculty and Fellows

How Trump Brought the Political Media Class to its Knees. Peter Hamby, spring 2013 fellow, writes that “the president has been largely able to bait reporters into playing his game, because he knows what makes them tick.” He also references work by Thomas E. Patterson, Bradlee Professor of Government and the Press.

Covering immigration can be tough, but there are strong stories out there. David Beard, Research Fellow, reports on tips provided by panelists at the recent LION (Local Independent Online News) Publishers conference.

‘F*** News’ should be replaced by these words, Claire Wardle says. Claire Wardle, Research Fellow, discusses a recent report from First Draft, and why the phrase “fake news” is “woefully inadequate” when describing misinformation on Brian Stelter’s Reliable Sources podcast.

Why are US mass shootings getting more deadly? Tara McKelvey, fall 2012 fellow, writes about the connection to assault rifles.