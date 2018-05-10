Media & Politics Must Reads, May 11, 2018

Our weekly roundup of news found at the intersection of media, politics, policy and technology, from the Shorenstein Center and from around the web. Sign up to receive Media and Politics Must Reads in your inbox each week. Also connect with us on Twitter and Facebook for more updates.

Campaign 2018: Improving Cyber Literacy in Political Campaigns A new paper by Donna Brazile, Joan Shorenstein Fellow (fall 2017) and former Democratic National Committee interim chair, examines whether political campaigns are up to the task of handling the threat of cyber attacks ahead of the 2018 midterm elections.

Overhauling Digital Privacy In The EU. Tom Wheeler, Walter Shorenstein Media and Democracy Fellow, discussed the EU’s General Data Protection Regulation on On Point.

A Trade War Isn’t a Real War. Dipayan Ghosh, Joan Shorenstein Fellow, writes, “President Trump has a dangerous habit of justifying his trade policy on national-security grounds,” in The Atlantic.

From Polar Bears to People: Getting the Arctic Climate Change Story Right. Elizabeth Arnold, Joan Shorenstein Fellow, discussed how to bring the right kind of public attention to the Arctic at a recent panel discussion.

“Out of Many, One.” But Do We Have One American Identity? Sarah Smarsh, Joan Shorenstein Fellow, discussed shifting American identity on The Takeaway.

