Media & Politics Must Reads, March 24, 2017

Our weekly roundup of news found at the intersection of media, politics, policy and technology, from the Shorenstein Center and from around the web.

This Week at the Shorenstein Center

Dean Doug Elmendorf: Understanding the Congressional Budget Office. Doug Elmendorf, Dean of Harvard Kennedy School and former director of the Congressional Budget Office (CBO) from 2009-2015, discussed why the CBO exists, how it works, and how the media reports on its findings, in a conversation at the Shorenstein Center. In March, the CBO forecasted that the Republican plan to replace the Affordable Care Act would result in 24 million fewer people being insured. Read more and listen to audio.

How Medicaid and Medicare influence income inequality, from Journalist’s Resource.

News from Fellows

Washington media veteran: Trump has made journalism’s mission clear. Jackie Calmes, spring 2015 fellow, says that “while there’s a trepidation among reporters who are having to cover [President Donald Trump] on a daily basis, it’s also energizing because this is what we got into it for.”

Why People Continue to Believe Objectively False Things. Adam J. Berinsky, current Joan Shorenstein Fellow, is cited in an article about the challenges of correcting false information.

The Trump Administration and the Media

Data and Politics

Public Media

Media Diversity

Social Media

The Digital Divide

Digital divide persists even as lower-income Americans make gains in tech adoption, from Pew Research Center.

Sign up to receive Media and Politics Must Reads in your inbox each week. Also connect with us on Twitter and Facebook for more updates.