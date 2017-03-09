Media & Politics Must Reads, March 10, 2017
This Week at the Shorenstein Center
Farai Chideya and Zack Exley: Understanding the Electorate. Farai Chideya, Joan Shorenstein Fellow and senior writer at FiveThirtyEight, and Zack Exley, Joan Shorenstein Fellow and senior advisor to Bernie Sanders’ campaign, discussed the role of race and class in the 2016 presidential election. Read highlights and listen to audio.
News from Fellows
Friend or foe, Putin’s making the most of Trump. Jill Dougherty, spring 2014 fellow, writes that “Trump’s travails can serve the Kremlin’s ambitions: a message to the world that the United States is a shambles, a message to the Russian people that the only way to ride out the coming storm is to stick with Putin.”
‘Sanctuary cities’ have the law on their side. Renée Loth, fall 2011 fellow, writes that “there is ample precedent to find that Trump would be in violation of the Constitution if he stripped federal money from municipalities that won’t abet his immigration order.”
Covering President Trump
- Where’s the sweet spot for covering President Trump? From Poynter.
- Can President Trump outlast the White House press corps? From The Washington Post.
WikiLeaks
- Should Journalists Be More Cautious of WikiLeaks? From The Atlantic.
- The WikiLeaks CIA release: When will we learn? From The Conversation.
Partisan News Online
- Study: Breitbart-led right-wing media ecosystem altered broader media agenda, from Columbia Journalism Review.
- People just don’t launch non-partisan news sites anymore: Updates from the fake-news world, from Nieman Lab.
- A Conspiracy Theory’s Journey From Talk Radio to Trump’s Twitter, from The New York Times.
- How to Escape Your Political Bubble for a Clearer View, from The New York Times.
- The Huffington Post’s new editor wants to reach Trump voters, from Recode.
Social Media
- New Research Shows Students Are Largely Unaware of News Personalization, from MediaShift.
- Social Media’s Silent Filter, from The Atlantic.
International Women’s Day
- Yes, ma’am. Here are 21 women running U.S. media organizations now, from The Washington Post.
- The Internet without a Woman, from The Verge.
