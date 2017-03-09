Media & Politics Must Reads, March 10, 2017

Our weekly roundup of news found at the intersection of media, politics, policy and technology, from the Shorenstein Center and from around the web.

This Week at the Shorenstein Center

Farai Chideya and Zack Exley: Understanding the Electorate. Farai Chideya, Joan Shorenstein Fellow and senior writer at FiveThirtyEight, and Zack Exley, Joan Shorenstein Fellow and senior advisor to Bernie Sanders’ campaign, discussed the role of race and class in the 2016 presidential election. Read highlights and listen to audio.

News from Fellows

Friend or foe, Putin’s making the most of Trump. Jill Dougherty, spring 2014 fellow, writes that “Trump’s travails can serve the Kremlin’s ambitions: a message to the world that the United States is a shambles, a message to the Russian people that the only way to ride out the coming storm is to stick with Putin.”

‘Sanctuary cities’ have the law on their side. Renée Loth, fall 2011 fellow, writes that “there is ample precedent to find that Trump would be in violation of the Constitution if he stripped federal money from municipalities that won’t abet his immigration order.”

Covering President Trump

WikiLeaks

Partisan News Online

Social Media

International Women’s Day

Sign up to receive Media and Politics Must Reads in your inbox each week. Also connect with us on Twitter and Facebook for more updates.