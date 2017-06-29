Media & Politics Must Reads, June 30, 2017

Our weekly roundup of news found at the intersection of media, politics, policy and technology, from the Shorenstein Center and from around the web.

This Week at the Shorenstein Center

Black Pigeon Speaks: The Anatomy of the Worldview of an Alt-Right YouTuber. A new paper by Zack Exley, Joan Shorenstein Fellow (spring 2017), organizer and author dives into a little-known part of the alt-right media landscape, revealing its influence and worldview.

News from Fellows and Students

Why the Obamacare Repeal Effort Will Not Die, No Matter What. Neal Gabler, fall 2001 fellow, argues that “people will continue to vote enthusiastically for the party that will strip them of their health care so long as that party promises to turn back the clock.”

Democrats love bashing Trump. But that alone won’t help them win again. Zachary Karabell, fall 1997 fellow, writes that “Democrats are bent on bringing down Trump rather than proposing an agenda to address widespread and legitimate needs.”

Planned Parenthood Battle Could Sway Fortunes of G.O.P. Health Bill. Congratulations to Shorenstein Center intern Avantika Chilkoti, who had her first byline on the front page of The New York Times this week! She reports on how “both sides of the [abortion] debate have lobbying operations in place and millions of dollars at their disposal” to try to influence policy.

Journalist Patrice O’Neill Wins Danny Award for Tireless Fight Against Hate Crime. Patrice O’Neil has produced documentaries for PBS for 20 years, and has led anti-hate media campaigns in hundreds of communities nationwide. She is the recipient of the 2017 Danny Schechter Global Vision Award for Journalism & Activism, awarded annually to an individual who best emulates Schechter’s practice of combining excellent journalism with social advocacy. The award was founded by former Shorenstein Center fellow Rory O’Connor (fall 2008).

Challenges for Local News

Social Media

Sign up to receive Media and Politics Must Reads in your inbox each week. Also connect with us on Twitter and Facebook for more updates.