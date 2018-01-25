Media and Politics Must Reads, January 26, 2018

Our weekly roundup of news found at the intersection of media, politics, policy and technology, from the Shorenstein Center and from around the web. Sign up to receive Media and Politics Must Reads in your inbox each week. Also connect with us on Twitter and Facebook for more updates.

This Week at the Shorenstein Center

#DigitalDeceit: The Technologies Behind Precision Propaganda on the Internet. A new report from the Shorenstein Center’s Dipayan Ghosh and New America’s Ben Smith examines the role of behavioral data tracking, online ad buying, search engine optimization and AI in the spread of mis- and dis-information. The report was featured in The New York Times article Once Cozy With Silicon Valley, Democrats Grow Wary of Tech Giants.

News from Faculty and Fellows

What Facebook’s Feed Changes Mean for the News. “The potential impact on publishers will depend on the extent to which traffic from Facebook is a significant percentage of a publisher’s traffic and, more significantly, its revenue,” says Nicco Mele, Shorenstein Center director, in The Wall Street Journal. Mele also comments on Facebook’s changes in USA Today.

Media outlets struggle to assign blame for shutdown. Kathleen Hall Jamieson, fall 2017 fellow, says that “When the narrative structure is clear, the headlines are all virtually identical. They’re not. What that says is the press is dealing with a high level of complexity here.”

Trump and the Media

Facebook, Google, and News

Conservative Media

How the Drudge Report ushered in the age of Trump, from The Guardian.