Media & Politics Must Reads, January 20, 2017

‘Digital dangers’ and online obstacles: Legal tips for journalists. It can be perilous in the digital age to offend the powerful, rich and litigious. A lawyer and Fortune staff writer offers advice on how journalists can protect themselves for Journalist’s Resource.

No Racial Barrier Left to Break (Except All of Them). Khalil G. Muhammad, Professor of History, Race and Public Policy, writes that “we can’t create a more just nation simply by dressing up institutions in more shades of brown. Now we must confront structural racism.”

To be or not to be a first lady. Melinda Henneberger, spring 2013 fellow, considers the role of the first lady throughout U.S. history, and how Melania Trump appears to be “retiring the role” for now.

A Century-Old Poet Looks Back — And Fearlessly Forward — In ‘Purgatory.’ Henry Morgenthau, fall 1993 fellow (who started writing poetry in his 90s), has published his first poetry book.

