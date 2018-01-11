Media and Politics Must Reads, January 12, 2018

Our weekly roundup of news found at the intersection of media, politics, policy and technology, from the Shorenstein Center and from around the web. Sign up to receive Media and Politics Must Reads in your inbox each week. Also connect with us on Twitter and Facebook for more updates.

This Week at the Shorenstein Center

Shorenstein Center Announces Spring 2018 Fellows, A.M. Rosenthal Writer-in-Residence. Our spring 2018 fellows will focus on topics such as race relations, the urban/rural divide, the role of algorithms in society, and climate change. Welcome Jelani Cobb, Elizabeth Arnold, Dipayan Ghosh, Genevieve Roth, Sarah Smarsh, Hossein Derakhshan, and Tom Wheeler!

New guide helps journalists, researchers investigate misinformation, memes and trolling. First Draft, a project of the Shorenstein Center, and the Public Data Lab have released their Field Guide to “Fake News” and Other Information Disorders. This free, open-access guide for students, journalists and researchers provides a series of visual “recipes” capturing how digital platforms shape misleading information.

News from Fellows

MediaShift20: Recognizing Digital Media’s Top Innovators. Congratulations to Claire Wardle, research fellow, who was named a top innovator on MediaShift’s annual list.

The Gene-Editing Conversation. Promoting a global conversation about gene editing will require unprecedented investments from scientists, journalists, and philanthropists, argues Matthew Nisbet, fall 2012 fellow, in a column in American Scientist.

