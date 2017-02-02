Media & Politics Must Reads, February 3, 2017

Our weekly roundup of news found at the intersection of media, politics, policy and technology, from the Shorenstein Center and from around the web.

This Week at the Shorenstein Center

Shorenstein Center Announces Six Finalists for 2017 Goldsmith Prize for Investigative Reporting; Jorge Ramos to Receive Career Award. Investigations from The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, Chicago Tribune, Los Angeles Times, Mother Jones, Sarasota Herald-Tribune and The Wall Street Journal had an important impact on government and business at the state and federal levels. The winner will be revealed at the awards ceremony on March 2. Additionally, Jorge Ramos, Emmy-winning anchorman for Noticiero Univision, will receive the Goldsmith Career Award for Excellence in Journalism and deliver the keynote speech.

The Future of News: Journalism in a Post-Truth Era. Featuring William Kristol, editor at large, The Weekly Standard; Kathleen Kingsbury, managing editor, digital, The Boston Globe; Gerard Baker, editor in chief, The Wall Street Journal; Lydia Polgreen, editor in chief, The Huffington Post; David Leonhardt, op-ed columnist, The New York Times; Lolly Bowean, reporter, Chicago Tribune; and Brian Stelter, senior media correspondent, CNN. With remarks and moderation by Harvard President Drew Faust; Nicco Mele, Shorenstein Center director; and Ann Marie Lipinski, Nieman Foundation for Journalism curator. Co-sponsored by the Office of the President, the Nieman Foundation for Journalism, and the Shorenstein Center on Media, Politics and Public Policy. Watch the video and read about highlights of the event from Nieman Lab and the Harvard Gazette.

Journalist’s Resource has collected and analyzed research on policy areas in the news:

News from Our Faculty and Fellows

The End of the American Century. Rick Stengel, current Walter Shorenstein Media and Democracy Fellow, argues that the United States’ role as a global model and guarantor of freedom and rule of law is being brought to an end by President Trump.

This is no way to protect our national security. Juliette Kayyem, Belfer Lecturer in International Security, writes that President Trump’s executive order on refugees will not “make us safer or more secure.”

Facebook Bans Investigative Reporter. An NPR story by HKS alumna Aarti Shahani features fall 2008 fellow Sandra Nyaira and Nicco Mele. Nyaira’s communications on Facebook regarding an investigation into child abuse were mistaken for the spread of inappropriate content, causing her account to be banned; the mistake has still not been resolved by the company.

Immigration

Lies, Trust and Objectivity

Battling Burnout

Social Media

Challenges Ahead

