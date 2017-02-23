Media & Politics Must Reads, February 24, 2017

Our weekly roundup of news found at the intersection of media, politics, policy and technology, from the Shorenstein Center and from around the web.

This week at the Shorenstein Center

Dafna Linzer: Reporting on Trump from the Campaign Trail to the White House. Dafna Linzer, managing editor of politics for NBC News and MSNBC, shared insights about covering the 2016 campaign and the Trump administration.

Combating Fake News: An Agenda for Research and Action. Highlights from a conference hosted by the Shorenstein Center and Northeastern University about how to combat fake news.

Faculty and Fellows and Students

The Internet Gave Us Milo. The Internet Can Take Him Away. “If you manipulate and ride the mob into a position of power and authority, you can just as easily be brought down by it,” says Shorenstein Center Director Nicco Mele about Milo Yiannopoulos.

White House press dinner an unseemly lovefest. Renée Loth, fall 2011 fellow, argues that “the dinner is Exhibit A of the too-cozy relationship between political and media elites that has badly undermined journalism’s most precious asset: its credibility.”

What the immigration crackdown means for the undocumented. Judy Woodruff, fall 2005 fellow, leads a conversation about the directives on immigration laid out by the federal Department of Homeland Security this week.

Don’t Be Seduced by ‘Continuous Coverage.’ HKS student and physician Maggie Salinger analyzes how potential Republican healthcare policy replacements stack up against the Affordable Care Act in the Kennedy School Review.

Media Business and the Trump Administration

Facebook and Journalism

Challenges and Lessons for Reporters

Conservative Media

Local Newsrooms

Sign up to receive Media and Politics Must Reads in your inbox each week. Also connect with us on Twitter and Facebook for more updates.