Media & Politics Must Reads, February 10, 2017
David Fahrenthold: Reporting on President Trump. David Fahrenthold, a political reporter for The Washington Post, discussed his investigations of President Trump’s charitable giving during the 2016 campaign season, and provided insight about how to cover the president and his administration. Fahrenthold recently won acclaim for his coverage of the 2016 United States presidential election, particularly his investigations of Donald Trump’s charitable foundation and philanthropic giving. Read highlights and listen to audio.
News from Our Faculty and Fellows
The Obamacare emergency: Can health care reporters rise to the challenge? Trudy Lieberman, spring 2001 fellow, writes that “a hard look at the health journalism landscape reveals uneven progress over the past 20 years and serious threats to better coverage and greater public understanding.”
Here’s Exactly How the Internet Is Now Under Threat. Susan Crawford, John A. Reilly Clinical Professor of Law and a Shorenstein Center faculty affiliate, discusses potential threats to an open internet with Tom Wheeler, former FCC chairman.
Will Trump Cut the Red Tape? Zachary Karabell, fall 1997 fellow, questions whether President Trump will be able to push through regulatory reforms, as “the complete absence of trust and respect between the current administration and many of its constituents is not a recipe for lasting reform.”
Ideas for Covering President Trump
- How your newsroom can cover the Trump story (without covering Trump), from Poynter.
- Here’s how to cover President Trump’s tweets, from Poynter.
- News designers worldwide feast on Trump with photos, graphics, and words, from Columbia Journalism Review.
Leaks and Sourcing
- The Trump administration has sprung a leak. Many of them, in fact. From The Washington Post.
- Anonymous sourcing is more important — and riskier — than ever, from Poynter.
- The Media’s Risky Love Affair With Leaks, from The New York Times Magazine.
- Political Journalism in a Networked Age, from Nieman Reports.
New Research on Digital News and Social Media
- How Americans Encounter, Recall and Act Upon Digital News, from Pew Research Center.
- Stanford research shows that anyone can become an Internet troll, from Stanford.
- Why the Twittersphere Helped Donald Trump Win, from Wharton, University of Pennsylvania.
- Three ways in which digital researchers can shed light on the information politics of the “post-truth” era, from The London School of Economics and Political Science.
Fake News
- The Massacre That Wasn’t, and a Turning Point for ‘Fake News,’ from The New York Times.
- The Rise of Progressive ‘Fake News,’ from The Atlantic.
- The history of American conspiracy theories holds some lessons for fake news debunkers, says Jesse Walker, from Nieman Lab.
- Google and Facebook partner for anti-fake news drive during French election, from TechCrunch.
- The President Of Italy’s Chamber Of Deputies Is Launching A Campaign Against Fake News, from BuzzFeed News.
