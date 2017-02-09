Media & Politics Must Reads, February 10, 2017

Our weekly roundup of news found at the intersection of media, politics, policy and technology, from the Shorenstein Center and from around the web.

This Week at the Shorenstein Center

David Fahrenthold: Reporting on President Trump. David Fahrenthold, a political reporter for The Washington Post, discussed his investigations of President Trump’s charitable giving during the 2016 campaign season, and provided insight about how to cover the president and his administration. Fahrenthold recently won acclaim for his coverage of the 2016 United States presidential election, particularly his investigations of Donald Trump’s charitable foundation and philanthropic giving. Read highlights and listen to audio.

News from Our Faculty and Fellows

The Obamacare emergency: Can health care reporters rise to the challenge? Trudy Lieberman, spring 2001 fellow, writes that “a hard look at the health journalism landscape reveals uneven progress over the past 20 years and serious threats to better coverage and greater public understanding.”

Here’s Exactly How the Internet Is Now Under Threat. Susan Crawford, John A. Reilly Clinical Professor of Law and a Shorenstein Center faculty affiliate, discusses potential threats to an open internet with Tom Wheeler, former FCC chairman.

Will Trump Cut the Red Tape? Zachary Karabell, fall 1997 fellow, questions whether President Trump will be able to push through regulatory reforms, as “the complete absence of trust and respect between the current administration and many of its constituents is not a recipe for lasting reform.”

