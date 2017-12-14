Media and Politics Must Reads, December 15, 2017
Our weekly roundup of news found at the intersection of media, politics, policy and technology, from the Shorenstein Center and from around the web. Sign up to receive Media and Politics Must Reads in your inbox each week. Also connect with us on Twitter and Facebook for more updates.
This Week at the Shorenstein Center
Political Journalism in a Populist Age. A new paper by Claes H. de Vreese, Joan Shorenstein Fellow (fall 2017) and Professor and Chair of Political Communication at the University of Amsterdam, provides an overview of the types and causes of populist movements. He offers 10 tips for how journalists can best cover them. Using scholarly research on populist communication around the globe as a starting point, de Vreese provides guidance to help journalists think about issues such as how much coverage a candidate warrants, covering policy over communication style, and the importance of historical and comparative context.
Media & Politics Podcast. Media & Politics Must Reads will return in January, but meanwhile, you can catch up on recent events at the Shorenstein Center through our podcast, available on iTunes, Google Play, iHeart Radio and Stitcher.
News from Fellows
Can Our Democracy Be Bot? Donna Brazile, Joan Shorenstein Fellow, discusses problems at the DNC, what it was like dealing with attacks and hacks, and the need for better cyber hygiene and literacy.
Where buffaloes roam, an idea to keep local news alive. David Beard, Research Fellow, writes about a local news site run by an economist and a geographer—and powered by librarians.
Net Neutrality
- C.C. Repeals Net Neutrality Rules, from The New York Times.
- Report: The repeal of net neutrality will hurt local news, from Poynter.
- Without Net Neutrality, News Organizations Could Pay the Price, from MediaShift.
Roy Moore
- Stelter: Is the Roy Moore race a referendum on the media? From CNN.
- Roy Moore thought attacking the press could save his campaign. Voters opted for the truth, from The Washington Post.
- Breitbart Didn’t Just Support Moore, They Practically Worked for Him, from New York Magazine.
Social Platforms
- How 2017 Became a Turning Point for Tech Giants, from The New York Times.
- Former Facebook exec says social media is ripping apart society, from The Verge.
- This Is How Steve Bannon And Breitbart Tried To Sabotage Twitter, from BuzzFeed News.
- Federal election regulators could unmask political ad buyers on Facebook, from USA Today.
News Business
- Predictions for Journalism 2018, from Nieman Lab.
- Google is sending more traffic than Facebook to publishers — again, from Recode.
- Facebook plans to stop paying publishers to make news feed videos, from Digiday.
Media Diversity
- Family Ties: What sister publications can teach us about collaborations between ethnic and mainstream media, from American Press Institute.
- What to do (and what not to do) when writing about Dreamers, from Columbia Journalism Review.
New Studies and Reports
- Trust in Online News, from the Center for Media Engagement at the Moody College of Communication, University of Texas at Austin.
- Record number of journalists jailed as Turkey, China, Egypt pay scant price for repression, from Committee to Protect Journalists.
Resources
- Innovation in Journalism Through Engagement Design, from JoLT at American University.
- How do you use an anonymous source? The mysteries of journalism everyone should know, from The Washington Post.