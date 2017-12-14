Media and Politics Must Reads, December 15, 2017

Our weekly roundup of news found at the intersection of media, politics, policy and technology, from the Shorenstein Center and from around the web. Sign up to receive Media and Politics Must Reads in your inbox each week. Also connect with us on Twitter and Facebook for more updates.

This Week at the Shorenstein Center

Political Journalism in a Populist Age. A new paper by Claes H. de Vreese, Joan Shorenstein Fellow (fall 2017) and Professor and Chair of Political Communication at the University of Amsterdam, provides an overview of the types and causes of populist movements. He offers 10 tips for how journalists can best cover them. Using scholarly research on populist communication around the globe as a starting point, de Vreese provides guidance to help journalists think about issues such as how much coverage a candidate warrants, covering policy over communication style, and the importance of historical and comparative context.

Media & Politics Podcast. Media & Politics Must Reads will return in January, but meanwhile, you can catch up on recent events at the Shorenstein Center through our podcast, available on iTunes, Google Play, iHeart Radio and Stitcher.

News from Fellows

Can Our Democracy Be Bot? Donna Brazile, Joan Shorenstein Fellow, discusses problems at the DNC, what it was like dealing with attacks and hacks, and the need for better cyber hygiene and literacy.

Where buffaloes roam, an idea to keep local news alive. David Beard, Research Fellow, writes about a local news site run by an economist and a geographer—and powered by librarians.

Net Neutrality

Roy Moore

Social Platforms

News Business

Media Diversity

New Studies and Reports

Trust in Online News, from the Center for Media Engagement at the Moody College of Communication, University of Texas at Austin.

Record number of journalists jailed as Turkey, China, Egypt pay scant price for repression, from Committee to Protect Journalists.