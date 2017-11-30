Media and Politics Must Reads, December 1, 2017

Our weekly roundup of news found at the intersection of media, politics, policy and technology, from the Shorenstein Center and from around the web. Sign up to receive Media and Politics Must Reads in your inbox each week. Also connect with us on Twitter and Facebook for more updates.

News from Fellows

Ban the term ‘fake news.’ Claire Wardle, research fellow, and Hossein Derakhshan write that the term “fake news” is “self-defeating,” and “oversimplifies a very complex problem.” Wardle was recently interviewed on CNN’s Reliable Sources.

Welcome to your local library, which also happens to be a newsroom. David Beard, research fellow, profiles a C-SPAN-like news outlet based out of a library in San Antonio.

The Tech Giants Must Be Reined In. Diane Francis, fall 2005 fellow, argues that Silicon Valley has “usurped the role of traditional news media, without assuming any accompanying social responsibilities.”

News Media Performance

Workplace Harassment

Democracy, Discourse and Technology