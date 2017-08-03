Media & Politics Must Reads, August 4, 2017
Our weekly roundup of news found at the intersection of media, politics, policy and technology, from the Shorenstein Center and from around the web.
News from Faculty, Fellows, and Students
For the New Far Right, YouTube Has Become the New Talk Radio. The New York Times Magazine covers a recent paper by Zack Exley, spring 2017 fellow, on alt-right voices on YouTube.
The Battles of Bill Dodd. Richard Parker, Lecturer in Public Policy, remembers the life and legacy of Bill Dodd, who co-founded Mother Jones with Parker.
Question for Congress, What Did You Do During the Trump Reign of Error? Walter Shapiro, spring 2005 fellow, writes that “history will judge lawmakers by their behavior during the Trump years.”
How Donald Trump became a culture warrior. Melinda Henneberger, spring 2013 fellow, argues that Trump’s announcement on transgender policy “might have been an improvisational effort to blunt the conservative pushback” against Jeff Sessions.
Why are there so many US diplomats working in Russia? Tara McKelvey, fall 2012 fellow, explains what diplomatic staffers do in Russia, following Vladimir Putin’s demand that the US withdraw more than 750 people.
It’s Time to Pop the Liberal Bubble at Public Policy Schools. Student Neil Thomas argues that students at HKS and other schools would be better served by being exposed to more diverse viewpoints.
The Trump Administration and the Media
- Kelly’s military approach to the media, from
- ‘No WH chaos!’: A timeline of all the White House communications staff changes, from Poynter.
- Trump launches ‘real news’ Facebook series to combat mainstream media, from CNN.
- In a war between the president and the news media, there may be no winners…From YouGov.
- How the Hollywood Reporter Became a Must-Read in DC, from Washingtonian.
Press Freedom
- New website to track press freedom violations in United States, from Committee to Protect Journalists.
- Press freedom groups to Capitol Hill cops: Stop interfering with photojournalists, from Poynter.
Conservative Media
- Pro-Trump media is getting harder to ignore, from Axios.
- Forget Breitbart: the White House has a new favorite rightwing media outlet, from The Guardian.
- You don’t have to believe everything in that Seth Rich lawsuit. What’s been confirmed is bad enough. From The Washington Post.
Local News
- 28 newsrooms asked their audiences if they pay for the news. 70 percent said yes. From Poynter.
- Otherworld aims to make local news and events relevant through location-based storytelling, from Journalism.co.uk.
Social Media
- Facebook ‘dark ads’ can swing political opinions, research shows, from The Guardian.
- Facebook will prioritize fast-loading articles in your News Feed, from CNN.
- A white man called her kids the n-word. Facebook stopped her from sharing it. From The Washington Post.
- Steve Bannon Wants Facebook and Google Regulated Like Utilities, from The Intercept.
- Which newsrooms rule Twitter? CNN, ESPN and NBC News, according to a new report, from Poynter.
Online Harassment
- Democrats more likely than Republicans to say online harassment is a major problem, from Pew Research Center.
- ‘It was super graphic’: Reporters reveal stories of online harassment, from Columbia Journalism Review.
