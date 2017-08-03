Media & Politics Must Reads, August 4, 2017

Our weekly roundup of news found at the intersection of media, politics, policy and technology, from the Shorenstein Center and from around the web.

News from Faculty, Fellows, and Students

For the New Far Right, YouTube Has Become the New Talk Radio. The New York Times Magazine covers a recent paper by Zack Exley, spring 2017 fellow, on alt-right voices on YouTube.

The Battles of Bill Dodd. Richard Parker, Lecturer in Public Policy, remembers the life and legacy of Bill Dodd, who co-founded Mother Jones with Parker.

Question for Congress, What Did You Do During the Trump Reign of Error? Walter Shapiro, spring 2005 fellow, writes that “history will judge lawmakers by their behavior during the Trump years.”

How Donald Trump became a culture warrior. Melinda Henneberger, spring 2013 fellow, argues that Trump’s announcement on transgender policy “might have been an improvisational effort to blunt the conservative pushback” against Jeff Sessions.

Why are there so many US diplomats working in Russia? Tara McKelvey, fall 2012 fellow, explains what diplomatic staffers do in Russia, following Vladimir Putin’s demand that the US withdraw more than 750 people.

It’s Time to Pop the Liberal Bubble at Public Policy Schools. Student Neil Thomas argues that students at HKS and other schools would be better served by being exposed to more diverse viewpoints.

