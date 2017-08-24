Media & Politics Must Reads, August 25, 2017

Our weekly roundup of news found at the intersection of media, politics, policy and technology, from the Shorenstein Center and from around the web.

News from Faculty and Fellows

Charlottesville Response Is Front and Center at Hutchins Forum. Leah Wright Rigueur, Assistant Professor of Public Policy, participated in a panel discussion with Charles Blow, Alan Dershowitz, and others. Regarding the removal of Confederate statues, Rigueur said, “this is not about whitewashing history, it’s about correcting history.” She also discussed free speech on college campuses. Watch the video of the panel.

The victims of white supremacist terrorism are often white. Derrick Z. Jackson, fall 2016 fellow, writes that “Until white Americans send a majority message directly to Trump that his appeals to hate are unacceptable, Charlottesville won’t change anything.”

It’s Time to Call Nazis ‘Nazis.’ Diane McWhorter, A.M. Rosenthal Writer-in-Residence at the Shorenstein Center in 2014, writes that “21st-century America is not 20th-century Germany, and historical analogies are inherently non-literal. But roots of both republican meltdowns can be found in the annals of global capitalism.”

Echoes of Vietnam in Trump’s Afghan about-face. Walter Shapiro, spring 2005 fellow, writes that “the idea that the military’s hands have been tied in Afghanistan comes right out of the playbook of Vietnam hawks.”

Trump Embraces the Moral Ambiguity of a Halfway War. David Rohde, spring 2005 fellow, writes that “The unveiling of Trump’s muddle-through strategy showed that his campaign promises about Afghanistan were as illusory as his oaths to bring back high-paying manufacturing jobs, solve health care, and fill America with a sense of pride.”

With Bannon Back at Breitbart, What’s Next? Dan Kennedy, spring 2016 fellow, expects that “Bannon will be going after the people whom he considered to be diluting the nationalist agenda that Trump has been articulating.”

Study asks whether reporters are influenced by who they follow on Twitter. John Wihbey, consultant for Journalist’s Resource, co-authored a study that found that “journalists from right-leaning outlets usually have a right-leaning followership (those they follow), while those from left-leaning outlets tend to have a left-leaning followership,” a finding that had not been quantified before.

Resources and Insight

Mistrust, Efficacy and the New Civics — a whitepaper for the Knight Foundation. Ethan Zuckerman explains why “journalism has a great deal in common with other large institutions that are suffering declines in trust.”

The Solutions Journalism Network has launched a set of new tools on its website www.solutionsjournalism.org, including training modules and reporting tips, a toolkit focusing on the core considerations in solutions reporting, and connections to local communities.

President Trump and the Press

Press Freedom and Risks to Journalists

Reporting on Hate

Online Platforms and Ethics

Conservative Media

News Business

