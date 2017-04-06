Media & Politics Must Reads, April 7, 2017
Our weekly roundup of news found at the intersection of media, politics, policy and technology, from the Shorenstein Center and from around the web.
This Week at the Shorenstein Center
Bhaskar Sunkara: The Future of the American Left. Bhaskar Sunkara, editor and publisher of Jacobin magazine, discussed populism, socialism, conflicts within the Democratic Party, media portrayals of the poor, and more.
News from Faculty and Fellows
Journalism and Silicon Valley: The balance of power. “What journalism needs most is dedicated, smart people on the business side,” said Nicco Mele, Shorenstein Center director, at a recent panel hosted by the Tow Center for Digital Journalism. Read highlights of the event and watch the video.
Marvin Kalb on Current Challenges to the Freedom of the Press. Marvin Kalb, former Shorenstein Center director, delivered a National Press Club speech on the threats to U.S. democracy posed by the Trump administration.
Can the cities survive Trump? Renée Loth, fall 2011 fellow, responds to a conservative “backlash” against the success of coastal cities.
Matthew Nisbet and John Wihbey Receive Funding for Journalism Research. Matthew Nisbet, fall 2012 fellow, and John Wihbey, consultant for Journalist’s Resource, have been awarded grants from the Barr Foundation and Heising-Simons Foundation to conduct a year-long research project examining philanthropy and non-profit journalism.
Election News and Engagement
- General election news coverage: What engages audiences down the ballot, from American Press Institute.
- The election-related stories people seemed to prefer to read and share were about scandals and corruption, from Nieman Lab.
The Trump Administration and the Media
- Most Say Tensions Between Trump Administration and News Media Hinder Access to Political News, from Pew Research Center.
- When the primary source is Trump himself: Factba.se compiles all Trump, on all platforms, at all times, from Nieman Lab.
- The Continuing Impact of ‘All the President’s Men’ in the Age of Trump, from MediaShift.
- For the last time, President Trump can’t change U.S. libel law, from Poynter.
Fact-Checking
The Future of Fact-Checking: Moving ahead in political accountability journalism, from American Press Institute.
Trust in Journalism
- Can trust in the news be repaired? Facebook, Craig Newmark, Mozilla and others are spending $14 million to try, from Poynter.
- ‘I want to see us take journalism to people where they are’: A Q-&-A with Jeff Jarvis about restoring trust in journalism, from Poynter.
- Here Comes Somebody: Journalism and the Trust Economy, from Nieman Reports.
Fake News
- What does fake news tell us about life in the digital age? Not what you might expect, from Nieman Lab.
- Techniques of 19th-century fake news reporter teach us why we fall for it today, from The Conversation.
- How do you stop fake news? In Germany, with a law. From The Washington Post.
Sign up to receive Media and Politics Must Reads in your inbox each week. Also connect with us on Twitter and Facebook for more updates.