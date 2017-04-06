Media & Politics Must Reads, April 7, 2017

Our weekly roundup of news found at the intersection of media, politics, policy and technology, from the Shorenstein Center and from around the web.

This Week at the Shorenstein Center

Bhaskar Sunkara: The Future of the American Left. Bhaskar Sunkara, editor and publisher of Jacobin magazine, discussed populism, socialism, conflicts within the Democratic Party, media portrayals of the poor, and more.

News from Faculty and Fellows

Journalism and Silicon Valley: The balance of power. “What journalism needs most is dedicated, smart people on the business side,” said Nicco Mele, Shorenstein Center director, at a recent panel hosted by the Tow Center for Digital Journalism. Read highlights of the event and watch the video.

Marvin Kalb on Current Challenges to the Freedom of the Press. Marvin Kalb, former Shorenstein Center director, delivered a National Press Club speech on the threats to U.S. democracy posed by the Trump administration.

Can the cities survive Trump? Renée Loth, fall 2011 fellow, responds to a conservative “backlash” against the success of coastal cities.

Matthew Nisbet and John Wihbey Receive Funding for Journalism Research. Matthew Nisbet, fall 2012 fellow, and John Wihbey, consultant for Journalist’s Resource, have been awarded grants from the Barr Foundation and Heising-Simons Foundation to conduct a year-long research project examining philanthropy and non-profit journalism.

The Future of Fact-Checking: Moving ahead in political accountability journalism, from American Press Institute.

