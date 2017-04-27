Media & Politics Must Reads, April 28, 2017

Our weekly roundup of news found at the intersection of media, politics, policy and technology, from the Shorenstein Center and from around the web.

This Week at the Shorenstein Center

Media and Politics Podcast. The Shorenstein Center’s event series has concluded for the semester, but you can catch up on all of our speakers through our podcast, available on iTunes, GooglePlay, iHeartRadio, SoundCloud, and Stitcher.

Sanctuary cities and federal funds: Interpreting Trump’s executive order, from Journalist’s Resource.

News from Faculty, Fellows, and Students

The French elections showed the strength of the European far right — and its limits. Pippa Norris, Paul F. McGuire Lecturer in Comparative Politics, quoted in Vox, compares Le Pen and Macron, and their voters.

Who loses in a government shutdown? Richard Parker, Lecturer in Public Policy, discusses the implications of a government shutdown.

The People Have Spoken: They Want More Government. Jeff Madrick, spring 2001 fellow, argues for “building a high-wage economy that protects workers, not banks and corporations.”

Harvard Kennedy School students focus on Earth Day and environmental issues in the Kennedy School Review:

Media Diversity

President Trump and Media

Press Freedom

Fake News and Filter Bubbles

Conservative Media

Sign up to receive Media and Politics Must Reads in your inbox each week. Also connect with us on Twitter and Facebook for more updates.