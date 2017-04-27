Media & Politics Must Reads, April 28, 2017
Sanctuary cities and federal funds: Interpreting Trump’s executive order, from Journalist’s Resource.
News from Faculty, Fellows, and Students
The French elections showed the strength of the European far right — and its limits. Pippa Norris, Paul F. McGuire Lecturer in Comparative Politics, quoted in Vox, compares Le Pen and Macron, and their voters.
Who loses in a government shutdown? Richard Parker, Lecturer in Public Policy, discusses the implications of a government shutdown.
The People Have Spoken: They Want More Government. Jeff Madrick, spring 2001 fellow, argues for “building a high-wage economy that protects workers, not banks and corporations.”
Harvard Kennedy School students focus on Earth Day and environmental issues in the Kennedy School Review:
- What’s in a Name: Earth Day and the EPA, by Liz Hanson.
- Race, Gender, and Poverty: Why the Environment Matters, by Jennifer Helfrich.
Media Diversity
- The Media Bubble Is Worse Than You Think, from Politico Magazine.
- NPR’s Staff Diversity Numbers, 2016, from NPR.
President Trump and Media
- ‘Everyone tunes in’: Inside Trump’s obsession with cable TV, from The Washington Post.
- Floyd Abrams Sees Trump’s Anti-Media Tweets as Double-Edged Swords, from The New York Times.
Press Freedom
- Report: New censorship tactics combine the worst old practices and the newest technology, from Poynter.
- Reporters Without Borders: Journalism at tipping point, from Al Jazeera.
Fake News and Filter Bubbles
- Can Facebook Fix Its Own Worst Bug? From The New York Times Magazine.
- Facebook Tests Giving Users A More Balanced News Diet, from
- Facebook urged to step up fake news fight before UK election, from The Guardian.
- Facebook shows Related Articles and fact checkers before you open links, from TechCrunch.
- A new database of fake news sites details how much fakery has spread from Trump v. Clinton to local news, from Nieman Lab.
- Here’s a list of initiatives that hope to fix trust in journalism and tackle “fake news,” from Fergus Bell on Medium.
- Jimmy Wales goes after fake news with Wikitribune – a crowdfunded site for reporters, from
- The Problem With WikiTribune, from The Atlantic.
- Google targets ‘fake news,’ offensive search suggestions, from the Associated Press.
Conservative Media
- How Trump Blew Up the Conservative Media, from Politico Magazine.
- With Bill O’Reilly Out, Fox Rivals See a Chance to Move In, from The New York Times.
- Breitbart struggles to define its role in Trump era: Bad boy, watchdog or lapdog? From Poynter.
