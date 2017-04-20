Media & Politics Must Reads, April 21 , 2017

Our weekly roundup of news found at the intersection of media, politics, policy and technology, from the Shorenstein Center and from around the web.

This Week at the Shorenstein Center

Sarah Smarsh: Reporting on Rural America and Class. Sarah Smarsh, a reporter on socioeconomic class, politics, and policy for The New Yorker, The Guardian, Harper’s online, and other publications, discussed media coverage of class in the U.S.

News from Faculty and Fellows

The Future of Political Campaigning in the Age of AI & Social Media. A panel moderated by Shorenstein Center Director Nicco Mele discusses how social media and machine learning algorithms have changed the way political campaigns are run.

Donald Trump’s Multi-Pronged Attack on the Internet. Susan Crawford, John A. Reilly Clinical Professor of Law and a Shorenstein Center faculty affiliate, writes about threats posed to net neutrality by the FCC’s “fiercely deregulatory” chairman, Ajit Pai.

Accolades for Judy Woodruff. Judy Woodruff, fall 2005 fellow, will receive the Poynter Medal for Lifetime Achievement, as well as the 2017 Cronkite Award (which will also honor the late Gwen Ifill). Congratulations Judy!

Conservative Media

Press Freedom

U.S. Press Freedom Tracker will keep tabs on the safety of journalists in America, from Poynter.

The Trump Administration and the Media

International Media and Elections

Local Newsrooms

