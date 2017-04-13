Media & Politics Must Reads, April 14 , 2017

Our weekly roundup of news found at the intersection of media, politics, policy and technology, from the Shorenstein Center and from around the web.

This Week at the Shorenstein Center

Yochai Benkler: The Right-Wing Media Ecosystem. Yochai Benkler, professor at Harvard Law School and co-director of the Berkman Klein Center for Internet and Society at Harvard, discussed his recent study on conservative media and the 2016 election, which analyzed more than 1.25 million stories published online between April 1, 2015 and Election Day, 2016. Read highlights and listen to audio.

David Fahrenthold: Reporting on President Trump. David Fahrenthold, political reporter for The Washington Post, won the 2017 Pulitzer Prize for National Reporting for his investigation of Donald Trump’s philanthropic giving. In February, he visited the Shorenstein Center to discuss the making of his reports. Read highlights and listen to audio.

News from Faculty, Fellows and Students

A political scientist explains how multiculturalism’s “success” gave us Trump. Pippa Norris, Paul F. McGuire Lecturer in Comparative Politics, says that current nationalist trends around the globe are “a reaction against multiculturalism, which is a sign that it has succeeded.”

Is Trust-Based Journalism The Future? Jay Rosen Thinks So. Dan Kennedy, spring 2016 fellow, writes about a Dutch news project that is expanding to the U.S., where Jay Rosen, spring 1994 fellow, will play a role.

‘The ideology of anti-racism becomes its own kind of prison’: Khalil Gibran Muhammad. Khalil G. Muhammad, Professor of History, Race and Public Policy, discusses a controversial “slave auction project” at a New Jersey school, which Muhammad’s daughter attends, and the current state of race relations.

The Stories that Saved the Affordable Care Act. HKS student Brian Chiglinsky writes about the power of personal narrative in the Affordable Care Act debate, in the Kennedy School Review.

