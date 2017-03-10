What Matters to Kids: Children & the News

A panel discussion with:

Jill Abramson, Former Executive Editor, The New York Times

Former Executive Editor, The New York Times Noah Oppenheim, President, NBC News

President, NBC News Sacha Pfeiffer, Journalist, Boston Globe, Pulitzer Prize-winning Investigative Journalist and Radio Host

Journalist, Boston Globe, Pulitzer Prize-winning Investigative Journalist and Radio Host Jim Steyer, Founder & CEO, CommonSense.org and Adjunct Professor, Stanford University

Founder & CEO, CommonSense.org and Adjunct Professor, Stanford University Richard Weissbourd, Senior Lecturer on Education and Faculty Director, Human Development and Psychology, Harvard Graduate of School of Education

Senior Lecturer on Education and Faculty Director, Human Development and Psychology, Harvard Graduate of School of Education Nicco Mele (moderator), Director, Shorenstein Center on Media, Politics and Public Policy

Sponsored by the Shorenstein Center on Media, Politics and Public Policy and the Institute of Politics at Harvard Kennedy School.



