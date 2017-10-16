Harvard Kennedy School’s Shorenstein Center Announces Kinsey Wilson, New York Times Senior Advisor, as Visiting Fellow

CAMBRIDGE, MA — The Shorenstein Center on Media, Politics and Public Policy, based at Harvard Kennedy School, is pleased to name Kinsey Wilson as a Visiting Fellow for the fall 2017 and spring 2018 semesters.

Wilson, one of the leading digital news executives in the nation, will work with the Center on its new single-subject news project, as well as other initiatives around new and emerging business models for news. He will visit the Center twice per semester.

“Kinsey Wilson has a stellar track record as an innovator across multiple news outlets and media platforms,” said Nicco Mele, Director of the Shorenstein Center. “His role in an advisory capacity, as we work on various projects related to the sustainability of news, will be immensely valuable.”

Kinsey Wilson has held senior positions at The New York Times, NPR and USA TODAY, and played a key role in the digital transformation of their businesses. He is currently a senior advisor to the President and CEO of The New York Times and previously held dual masthead titles as Editor for Innovation and Strategy and Executive Vice President for Product and Technology. As a member of the company’s executive committee, he led a team of more than 900 technologists, designers, product managers, and editors responsible for guiding the company’s digital strategy product creation. Wilson joined the Times in February 2015 after six years in senior leadership positions at NPR. As EVP and Chief Content Officer, he oversaw NPR’s worldwide news gathering, programming and digital operations. Under his leadership, NPR became known as a leading digital innovator, pioneering new forms of listening including NPR One, a popular one-touch digital listening platform. Previously, as Editor-in-Chief of usatoday.com and Executive Editor of USA TODAY, he helped define the standards for online journalism through coverage of major news events including the 2000 presidential election, 9/11, the Iraq War and Hurricane Katrina. Wilson is a trustee of the Poynter Institute and a member of the board of visitors for the Knight Journalism Fellowship at Stanford University. He was an early leader of the Online News Association and president of the organization in 2007. He has served as a juror for the Pulitzer Prizes in journalism. Wilson is a graduate of the University of Chicago and lives in New York City.

About the Shorenstein Center on Media, Politics and Public Policy

The Shorenstein Center is a research center based at the John F. Kennedy School of Government at Harvard University, with a mission to study and analyze the power of media and technology and its impact on governance, public policy, and politics. Research, courses, fellowships, public events, and engagement with students, scholars, and journalists form the core of the Center. For more information, visit shorensteincenter.org.

