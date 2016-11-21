Kelman Seminar: The Role Dignity Must Play in Post-Election Healing

Herbert C. Kelman Seminar on International Conflict Analysis and Resolution with speaker:

Donna Hicks is an Associate at the Weatherhead Center for International Affairs. She has been involved in numerous unofficial diplomatic efforts in the Middle East, Colombia, Sri Lanka, Cambodia, Northern Ireland, Cuba and elsewhere. She has developed the Dignity Model, a method of intervention that explores the role dignity plays in resolving conflict. She also consults in the corporate setting, health care and education, applying the Dignity framework to create a culture of dignity in the workplace. She has taught her method at Harvard, Columbia and Clark Universities. She is the author of the book, Dignity: Its Essential Role in Resolving Conflict, published by Yale University Press in 2011.

The Herbert C. Kelman Seminar on International Conflict Analysis and Resolution series is sponsored by the Program on Negotiation at Harvard Law School, the Nieman Foundation for Journalism, the Shorenstein Center on Media, Politics and Public Policy, The Weatherhead Center for International Affairs, and Boston area members of the Alliance for Peacebuilding. The theme of the Kelman Seminar is “Negotiation, Conflict and the News Media”.