Goldsmith Awards Panel 2018—Investigative Reporting: Making an Impact on Policy & Governance

A panel discussion with the finalists and special citation awardees for the Goldsmith Prize for Investigative Reporting. Panelists discussed the making of their stories, which include coverage of the Russia investigation, injustice in the Chicago legal system, opioid addiction, sexual harassment and assault, and other pressing issues. Panelists: Shannon Mullen, Staff Writer, Asbury Park Press; Melissa Segura, Investigative Reporter, BuzzFeed News; Carol Marbin Miller, Investigative Reporter, Miami Herald; Emily Steel, Reporter, The New York Times; Nina Martin, Reporter, ProPublica; David Armstrong, Senior Writer, STAT; Rosalind Helderman, Staff Writer, The Washington Post; Nicco Mele, Shorenstein Center Director (moderator).