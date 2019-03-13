The Goldsmith Awards: Finalists Panel

On March 12th, just before the 2019 Goldsmith Awards ceremony, representatives of the 7 reporting teams who were finalists for the Goldsmith Prize for Investigative Reporting sat down with Nicco Mele, Shorenstein Center Director, for a candid conversation about their prize-nominated reporting, the struggles of being an investigative journalist reporting on some of the most difficult stories in the country, and the state of journalism today. It was a fascinating conversation with seven of the best investigative journalists working in America today.

Thanks to the Forum Network at WGBH for recording and live-streaming the event, which you can watch in its entirety below –

You can also check out some of the highlights of the conversation in this twitter thread: