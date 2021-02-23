Executive Director Setti Warren Moving to the Institute of Politics

A message from Shorenstein Center Director Nancy Gibbs, on the announcement of Setti Warren’s appointment to be the next Executive Director of the Harvard Kennedy School Institute of Politics.

It is with bittersweet feelings that I share the news about Setti Warren’s departure from the Shorenstein Center. For Setti, who we affectionately call the Mayor of Shorenstein, this new role as Executive Director of the Institute of Politics is a return to his roots, and an opportunity for to make an impact on the next generation of politically-inclined students. I know he will do great work there, as he has done here at the Shorenstein Center since coming to the Kennedy School in 2018.

Setti was my essential partner in strengthening and growing the work of this Center. As Executive Director, Setti has tended carefully to the wellbeing of all of our staff and endeavors. At such a critical time, given the challenges to our information ecosystem, I’ve been grateful every day for his advice, experience and political acumen. The culture of excellence and collaboration we’ve built over the past two years, and the exceptional research and resources this center has produced, reflects Setti’s commitment to collegiality and concern for each individual. I know the IOP community will thrive with him as part of its leadership.

We are glad he won’t be going far, and that he will stay connected to the Shorenstein Center. Though I will miss his sage advice, and the Center will miss his leadership, I am excited for him in taking on this new challenge.

We will shortly begin the search for a new Executive Director for the Shorenstein Center, so please keep an eye out for that announcement and share it with anyone you know who might be a good fit.

With hope for the future,

Nancy Gibbs