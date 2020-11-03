Election 2020: Behind the Decision Desk

On Friday, October 23, 2020 The Institute of Politics and the Shorenstein Center on Media, Politics and Public Policy hosted a discussion with newsroom leaders on navigating the complexity of Election coverage this November. Nancy Gibbs, Director of the Shorenstein Center and former Editor-in-Chief of TIME, is joined in conversation with Brian Carovillano, Vice President and Managing Editor of the Associated Press, David Chalian, Vice President and Political Director of CNN, and Chuck Todd, Host of NBC News Meet The Press.

With the potential for a turbulent and prolonged election outcome, will newsroom leaders clearly outline their reasoning and standards behind their coverage leading into November 3rd? How will they educate the public on the range of election laws and nuances state by state and can their coverage mitigate confusion around the results? Ultimately, can the media help build the confidence and trust of the public to embrace election outcomes in the coming weeks?

You can watch a recording of the event below: