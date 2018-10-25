Dr. Claire Wardle on misinformation in the global context

Dr. Claire Wardle, Shorenstein Center Research Fellow and founder of First Draft, spoke as part of the Misinformation Speaker Series organized by the Shorenstein Center and the NULab at Northeastern University.

Conversations about information disorder in the US are disproportionately focused on political disinformation and the Facebook newsfeed. This talk argues that globally we should recognize that the real problem is misinformation about health and religion, shared on closed messaging apps. Dr Wardle draws on current experimental projects she is involved with in US, Brazil, Nigeria and India to explore these issues in more detail.