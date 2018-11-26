Dipayan Ghosh on MSNBC

Shorenstein Center Pozen Fellow Dipayan Ghosh was on MSNBC with Ali Velshi on Thanksgiving Day, talking about Facebook and tech platform regulation.

Dipayan is a lead research fellow on the Shorenstein Center’s Platform Accountability Project, where he has published papers on data privacy, algorithms, and platform regulation policy. Formerly he worked on tech policy at the White House under President Obama, and at Facebook as an advisor on privacy and public policy.

Dipayan’s papers at the Shorenstein Center include:

#DigitalDeceit: The Technologies Behind Precision Propaganda on the Internet

Digital Deceit II: A Policy Agenda to Fight Disinformation on the Internet

He is also the editor of The Ethical Machine: Big Ideas for Designing AI and Algorithms, a new anthology of essays on the ethics of artificial intelligence and algorithms, just launched by the Shorenstein Center.