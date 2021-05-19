The COVID States Project Survey of U.S. Pandemic Opinions

The COVID States Project is a nationwide, 50-state survey of opinions related to the COVID-19 pandemic that has been in the field regularly since March, 2020. It is run by a multi-university collaboration including Harvard Kennedy School, Northeastern University, Rutgers University, Harvard Medical School, and Northwestern University. The Kennedy School’s Marvin Kalb Professor of Global Communications Matthew Baum, whose research work is based at the Shorenstein Center, is one of the lead researchers on the project.

See below for reports from the survey project:

Public Support for Vaccine Passports – May 2021

Americans appear to generally support vaccine mandates issued by local, state, and federal governments, but they appear to be less comfortable with such mandates being imposed by businesses in the form of “Vaccine Passports.” Overall, support for VP requirements is higher when presented as a voluntary option that businesses would be allowed to adopt, rather than as a requirement that businesses must adopt.

Public Support for Vaccine Requirements – May 2021

As more Americans are being vaccinated, politicians, institutional leaders, and individual members of the public are debating in what contexts vaccine requirements are appropriate and who should be allowed to set the rules. This report explores public support for such requirements in the aggregate and broken out by demographic subgroups of the population, as well as at the state level.

Prospects for Vaccinating America’s Youth – May 2021

With Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine soon to be available to 12-15-year-olds, how prepared are Americans to vaccinate their children? And do they support requiring that children be vaccinated before returning to in-person school? In this report, we examine three aspects of childhood vaccinations: parents’ resistance to vaccinating their children, support among all adults for making vaccinations a requirement in schools, and attitudes towards vaccination among youth.

Assessing the Impact of the Pause in Johnson & Johnson Vaccine Use on COVID-19 Vaccination Intent – April 2021

On April 13, 2021, the FDA and CDC recommended a pause in the use of the Johnson and Johnson (J&J) COVID-19 vaccine, following reports of a rare type of blood clot emerging in a small number of individuals following the use of the vaccine. In this report, we evaluate the likely impact of the pause on vaccine resistance. We do this through two types of analyses: the first analysis compares responses of individuals who participated in the survey before the pause to those who participated after the pause; the second involved re-interviewing a subset of respondents who had participated in our survey before April 13th and indicated that they were not yet vaccinated.

Vaccine Hesitancy Among Parents vs Non-Parents – March 2021

In a survey of parents, asking about their interest in getting the COVID vaccine themselves, the project found that parents are more vaccine hesitant and resistant than non-parents across all socioeconomic and demographic groups compared. However, this pattern is largely driven by younger mothers, who are far more vaccine resistant than younger women who are not mothers. Older parents and fathers show little difference from their non-parent peers. The survey also found that parents’ willingness to vaccinate their children closely matches their willingness to get vaccinated themselves.

Healthcare Worker Opinions About the COVID-19 Vaccine vs General Population – March 2021

In an update to their February 2021 report, the project found that healthcare workers have similar rates of vaccine hesitancy and vaccine refusal to the general population. However, hesitancy (defined as wanting to wait to get the vaccine until more people you know have gotten it) has decreased in both groups as vaccination rates have increased.

State-by-State & Federal Executive Approval Rates for COVID-19 Response – March 2021

In an update to the last survey of opinions about state executives’ responses to the pandemic, the latest survey found slightly lower approval rates for governors across the country. It also took an early look at President Biden’s approval ratings for his administration’s COVID response in the first few weeks in office, and found that 53% of respondents approved, compared to the 32% who approved of President Trump’s handling of the pandemic in his last few weeks in office.

Additional Reports from March and February include:

COVID-19 Rates and Attitudes Among Americans – March 2021

Trajectory of Health-Related Behaviors in Massachusetts – March 2021

Trajectory of Health-Related Behaviors in New Jersey – February 2021

Trajectory of Health-Related Behaviors in New York – February 2021



Visit COVIDStates.org to see all reports from the project.