COVID-19 fake news on Twitter

The latest survey conducted by the multi-university COVID-19 Consortium for Understanding the Public’s Policy Preferences Across States, led in part by Shorenstein Center faculty Matthew Baum sought to answer the question of who is spreading misinformation on COVID-19.

You can read the full report here.

In this report, the team specifically examined the tweets of 1.6 million registered American voters to ask: who is sharing COVID-19 fake news and what are they sharing? Results from the survey found that older people and Republicans are more likely to share URLs from fake news web domains. In addition, the survey results showed that the most shared fake news web domain is The Gateway Pundit, which received far more shares than even the second most popular fake news domain.

It is interesting to contrast this with previous survey findings from the COVID-19 Consortium which showed that younger people, regardless of political orientation, are more likely to believe one of eleven pieces of COVID-19 misinformation when compared to older people.