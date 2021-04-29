A conversation with Marvin Kalb, nonresident senior fellow with the Foreign Policy program at Brookings, senior advisor at the Pulitzer Center on Crisis Reporting, and founding director of the Shorenstein Center, about his new book “Assignment Russia: Becoming a Foreign Correspondent in the Crucible of the Cold War.”

This event was held on April 29, 2021, and co-sponsored by the Shorenstein Center on Media, Politics and Public Policy at Harvard Kennedy School and the Minda de Gunzburg Center for European Studies.

Marvin Kalb is a nonresident senior fellow with the Foreign Policy program at Brookings. He focuses on the impact of media on public policy and politics. He is also an expert in national security, with a focus on U.S. relations with Russia, Europe, and the Middle East. His new book, “Assignment Russia: Becoming a Foreign Correspondent in the Crucible of the Cold War,” will be published in April 2021. Other books include: “Enemy of the People” (Brookings Institution Press, 2018); “The Year I Was Peter the Great: 1956—Khruschev, Stalin’s Ghost, and a Young American in Russia” (Brookings Institution Press, 2017); “Imperial Gamble: Putin, Ukraine and