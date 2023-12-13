Announcing the launch of Shorenstein Fellow Tom Casciato’s “Thousand Roads” podcast

The Shorenstein Center is celebrating the release of Shorenstein Fellow Tom Casciato’s podcast – “The Thousand Roads” – this week. Hosted by Casciato, an Emmy award-winning director, writer, and producer, the podcast explores the intersection of documentary film and journalism through interviews with industry leaders.
Featured guests include:
- Betsy West & Julie Cohen
- Dawn Porter
- Brad Lichtenstein & Yoruba Richen
- Camilla Hall
- Robert Greene
- Natalie Bullock Brown
- Byron Hurt
- David Siev
- Carl Deal & Tia Lessin
- Carrie Lozano
- Brian Newman
- Caty Borum
- June Cross
Listen to The Thousand Roads Podcast here, or via the following streaming sites:
Casciato reflects on what he has learned about documentary filmmakers and journalists from his esteemed podcast guests in a new commentary, “A thousand ways to make a good documentary.” Read the full essay on the Shorenstein Center’s Commentary Blog.
About Host Tom Casciato
Tom is an Emmy Award-winning director, writer, and producer whose work has appeared on PBS, ABC, NBC, TBS, Showtime and more. He's currently directing a film with Kathleen Hughes for Frontline, an update of 2013's “Two American Families.” He directed two pieces for the award-winning climate-change series, Years Of Living Dangerously. At WNET he EP'd two doc series, Wide Angle and Exposé: America’s Investigative Reports. Other awards include the duPont-Columbia Gold Baton, and the Peabody. He's also a Special Correspondent for PBS NewsHour, an International Documentary Association Enterprise Fund grantee, and has been an adjunct prof advising doc students at the Columbia Journalism School as well as a fellow at Harvard Kennedy School's Shorenstein Center on Media, Politics and Public Policy.