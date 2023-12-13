Announcing the launch of Shorenstein Fellow Tom Casciato’s “Thousand Roads” podcast

About Host Tom Casciato

Tom is an Emmy Award-winning director, writer, and producer whose work has appeared on PBS, ABC, NBC, TBS, Showtime and more. He's currently directing a film with Kathleen Hughes for Frontline, an update of 2013's “Two American Families.” He directed two pieces for the award-winning climate-change series, Years Of Living Dangerously. At WNET he EP'd two doc series, Wide Angle and Exposé: America’s Investigative Reports. Other awards include the duPont-Columbia Gold Baton, and the Peabody. He's also a Special Correspondent for PBS NewsHour, an International Documentary Association Enterprise Fund grantee, and has been an adjunct prof advising doc students at the Columbia Journalism School as well as a fellow at Harvard Kennedy School's Shorenstein Center on Media, Politics and Public Policy.