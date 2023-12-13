Announcing the launch of Shorenstein Fellow Tom Casciato’s “Thousand Roads” podcast

The Shorenstein Center is celebrating the release of Shorenstein Fellow Tom Casciato’s podcast – “The Thousand Roads” – this week. Hosted by Casciato, an Emmy award-winning director, writer, and producer, the podcast explores the intersection of documentary film and journalism through interviews with industry leaders.

Featured guests include:

  • Betsy West & Julie Cohen
  • Dawn Porter
  • Brad Lichtenstein & Yoruba Richen
  • Camilla Hall
  • Robert Greene
  • Natalie Bullock Brown
  • Byron Hurt
  • David Siev
  • Carl Deal & Tia Lessin
  • Carrie Lozano
  • Brian Newman
  • Caty Borum
  • June Cross

Listen to The Thousand Roads Podcast here, or via the following streaming sites:

Spotify Rss Apple

Casciato reflects on what he has learned about documentary filmmakers and journalists from his esteemed podcast guests in a new commentary, “A thousand ways to make a good documentary.” Read the full essay on the Shorenstein Center’s Commentary Blog.

About Host Tom Casciato

Tom is an Emmy Award-winning director, writer, and producer whose work has appeared on PBS, ABC, NBC, TBS, Showtime and more. He's currently directing a film with Kathleen Hughes for Frontline, an update of 2013's “Two American Families.” He directed two pieces for the award-winning climate-change series, Years Of Living Dangerously. At WNET he EP'd two doc series, Wide Angle and Exposé: America’s Investigative Reports. Other awards include the duPont-Columbia Gold Baton, and the Peabody. He's also a Special Correspondent for PBS NewsHour, an International Documentary Association Enterprise Fund grantee, and has been an adjunct prof advising doc students at the Columbia Journalism School as well as a fellow at Harvard Kennedy School's Shorenstein Center on Media, Politics and Public Policy.

The Shorenstein Center on Media, Politics and Public Policy is a Harvard Kennedy School research center dedicated to exploring and illuminating the intersection of press, politics and public policy in theory and practice. The Center strives to bridge the gap between journalists and scholars, and between them and the public.

