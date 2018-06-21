Announcing Setti Warren as New Executive Director

Dear Friends,

I am very pleased to announce that we have hired Setti Warren as executive director of the Shorenstein Center on Media, Politics and Public Policy. His first day will be July 9, 2018.

Setti is a talented and experienced leader with extensive experience in local, state, and national politics and governance. He served as mayor of Newton, Massachusetts from 2010 to January 2018, where he represented 90,000 citizens and managed a $390 million budget, 24 city departments, and over 900 city employees. He worked closely with unions and community members to create a balanced budget without sacrificing vital services.

He also worked as deputy state director for Senator John Kerry’s Massachusetts office (2004-2008), national trip director for Kerry for President (2003-2004), and held numerous positions in the Clinton White House (1997-2000). From 2000 to 2002 he served as New England regional director of the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA). He is a graduate of Boston College and Suffolk University Law School. From 2007 to 2008 he served on active duty in Iraq and from 2002 to 2011 was an intelligence specialist in the U.S. Navy Reserve.

Setti joins a very accomplished team at the Shorenstein Center, where he will be replacing Nancy Palmer who is retiring after 30 years. In the past year, the Center has expanded to include new research initiatives on news quality, platform accountability and misinformation, news equity, and sustainable business models for news. We expect that with his leadership the Center will continue to grow and thrive in support of strengthening journalism, politics, and democracy.

Please join me in welcoming Setti to the Shorenstein Center and the Kennedy School.

Nicco Mele

Director

Shorenstein Center on Media, Politics and Public Policy