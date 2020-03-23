Announcing the 2020 Goldsmith Prize Winner

This year’s Goldsmith Prize for Investigative Reporting could not be announced as it normally would be, in front of a packed house at the JFK Jr. Forum at Harvard Kennedy School. We know this was disappointing for so many who looked forward to celebrating the finalists and winner this year. However, our new physically-distanced reality doesn’t mean we can’t still honor their incredible work.

We are excited to today release this video announcement and celebration of this year’s winner and five finalists. Please watch and share widely so we can lift up these exceptional works of investigative journalism.

A full transcript of the spoken portions of this video is available by clicking here.

Join us on Twitter using #GoldsmithAwards to show your appreciation for the finalists, the winner, and the contributions of all investigative journalists who devote their lives to shining a light into dark corners of our world.

Congratulations to the winner of the 2020 Goldsmith Prize for Investigative Reporting:

Copy. Paste. Legislate

By the staffs of The Arizona Republic, USA TODAY, and the Center for Public Integrity

And to the five finalists for this year’s Goldsmith Prize for Investigative Reporting:

Lawless

By Kyle Hopkins

Anchorage Daily News and ProPublica

Hidden Harm

By Christina Jewett

Kaiser Health News

Silent Killer

By Suzy Khimm, Laura Strickler

NBC News

Fleeing Justice

By Shane Dixon Kavanaugh

The Oregonian/OregonLive

The Afghanistan Papers/A Secret History of the War

By Craig Whitlock

The Washington Post

Huge thanks, as always, to the Goldsmith Fund at the Greenfield Foundation for its annual funding of the Goldsmith Awards program.

And thanks and appreciation also goes to the 2020 Goldsmith Investigative Reporting Prize judges, for their hard work in selecting this year’s finalists and winner out of over 175 nominations. This year’s judging committee included: