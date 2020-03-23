Announcing the 2020 Goldsmith Prize Winner
This year’s Goldsmith Prize for Investigative Reporting could not be announced as it normally would be, in front of a packed house at the JFK Jr. Forum at Harvard Kennedy School. We know this was disappointing for so many who looked forward to celebrating the finalists and winner this year. However, our new physically-distanced reality doesn’t mean we can’t still honor their incredible work.
We are excited to today release this video announcement and celebration of this year’s winner and five finalists. Please watch and share widely so we can lift up these exceptional works of investigative journalism.
A full transcript of the spoken portions of this video is available by clicking here.
Congratulations to the winner of the 2020 Goldsmith Prize for Investigative Reporting:
Copy. Paste. Legislate
By the staffs of The Arizona Republic, USA TODAY, and the Center for Public Integrity
And to the five finalists for this year’s Goldsmith Prize for Investigative Reporting:
Lawless
By Kyle Hopkins
Anchorage Daily News and ProPublica
Hidden Harm
By Christina Jewett
Kaiser Health News
Silent Killer
By Suzy Khimm, Laura Strickler
NBC News
Fleeing Justice
By Shane Dixon Kavanaugh
The Oregonian/OregonLive
The Afghanistan Papers/A Secret History of the War
By Craig Whitlock
The Washington Post
Huge thanks, as always, to the Goldsmith Fund at the Greenfield Foundation for its annual funding of the Goldsmith Awards program.
And thanks and appreciation also goes to the 2020 Goldsmith Investigative Reporting Prize judges, for their hard work in selecting this year’s finalists and winner out of over 175 nominations. This year’s judging committee included:
- Daffodil Altan, investigative producer and correspondent, PBS FRONTLINE; former producer at the UC Berkeley Graduate School of Journalism’s Investigative Reporting Program; 2019 Goldsmith Prize finalist for “Trafficked in America.”
- Scott Berinato, senior editor at Harvard Business Review; author of Good Charts: The HBR Guide to Making Smarter, More Persuasive Data Visualizations.
- Sarah Cohen, Knight Chair in Data Journalism, Cronkite School, Arizona State University; winner of the 2009 Goldsmith Prize for “Forced Out,” and 2006 Goldsmith Prize finalist for “Harvesting Cash.”
- Michael Duffy, opinions editor at large, Washington Post; former deputy managing editor of TIME Magazine; winner of the 1998 Goldsmith Prize for “Abuse of Campaign Finance Laws”
- Mike Greenfield, Trustee of the Greenfield Foundation (financial supporters of the Goldsmith Awards Program); Co-Founder and CEO of Change Research
- Priscilla Painton, Vice President and Executive Editor, Simon & Schuster; former deputy managing editor, TIME Magazine.
- Sacha Pfeiffer, correspondent for NPR’s Investigations team, former investigative reporter for The Boston Globe’s Spotlight Team; winner of the 2003 Goldsmith Prize for “Crisis in the Catholic Church.”
- Todd Wallack, data journalist and investigative reporter for The Boston Globe’s Spotlight Team; Nieman-Berkman Klein fellow in Journalism Innovation; 2015 Goldsmith Prize finalist for “Shadow Campus.”
- Setti Warren, Executive Director of the Shorenstein Center; former Mayor of Newton, MA.