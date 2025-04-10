image showing a picture of the White House with the title "What makes government inefficient".

Unlocked: What makes government inefficient?

Government’s efficiency – or lack thereof – has been consistently in the news since the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) was created in the shell of what had been the U.S. Digital Service. But, what is at the core of longstanding understanding that many parts of the U.S. government are inefficient. Do they have to be? How have they become inefficient, if they weren’t always? What has stood in the way of greater efficiency in the past? 

Shorenstein Center Director Nancy Gibbs talks with Mina Hsiang, former Administrator of the United States Digital Service (USDS), about the structural, institutional, and cultural roadblocks that keep government from running efficiently.

"We are talking today about how government works, specifically how to make it work better and more efficiently. And my guest is Mina Hsiang who is most recently the administrator of the U.S. Digital Service, which was a mighty force of technologists, designers, product managers, established about 10 years ago, and maybe largely unknown compared to how well known it is now since it changed its name to the Department of Government Efficiency. So I actually want to start there. What's in the name? U.S. Digital Service was about service as opposed to efficiency. So does that make a difference or how do those two things play off of each other?"

The Shorenstein Center on Media, Politics and Public Policy is a Harvard Kennedy School research center dedicated to exploring and illuminating the intersection of press, politics and public policy in theory and practice. The Center strives to bridge the gap between journalists and scholars, and between them and the public.

