Unlocked: What makes government inefficient?

"We are talking today about how government works, specifically how to make it work better and more efficiently. And my guest is Mina Hsiang who is most recently the administrator of the U.S. Digital Service, which was a mighty force of technologists, designers, product managers, established about 10 years ago, and maybe largely unknown compared to how well known it is now since it changed its name to the Department of Government Efficiency. So I actually want to start there. What's in the name? U.S. Digital Service was about service as opposed to efficiency. So does that make a difference or how do those two things play off of each other?"