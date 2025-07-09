Unlocked: Who is collecting America’s climate data—and why does it matter?

On this episode of Unlocked, Shorenstein Center Director Nancy Gibbs talks with Justin Mankin, associate professor of geography and earth sciences at Dartmouth College, about the impacts of government-collected climate data. They discuss the history and vital importance of publicly funded data collection, the growing risk of privatization, and what it means for access to life-saving information in the face of climate change. Tune in to learn why the future of weather and climate data affects everyone—and who could be left behind if access is restricted.

Download the transcript of this episode. 

Read Clark Merrefield’s tip sheet in The Journalist’s Resource: A journalist’s guide to the climate risk data market

<< More Unlocked Topics

The Shorenstein Center on Media, Politics and Public Policy is a Harvard Kennedy School research center dedicated to exploring and illuminating the intersection of press, politics and public policy in theory and practice. The Center strives to bridge the gap between journalists and scholars, and between them and the public.

Follow us

Facebook X-twitter Rss Podcast Youtube Instagram
subscribe
donate

ABOUT  |  CONTACT US  |  PRIVACY  | ACCESSIBILITY | WEB ACCESSIBILITY

Unless otherwise noted this site and its contents are licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-ShareAlike 4.0 International license.

Site design by Soundview Creative Web Design