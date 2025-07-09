Unlocked: Who is collecting America’s climate data—and why does it matter?

On this episode of Unlocked, Shorenstein Center Director Nancy Gibbs talks with Justin Mankin, associate professor of geography and earth sciences at Dartmouth College, about the impacts of government-collected climate data. They discuss the history and vital importance of publicly funded data collection, the growing risk of privatization, and what it means for access to life-saving information in the face of climate change. Tune in to learn why the future of weather and climate data affects everyone—and who could be left behind if access is restricted.