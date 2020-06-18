Terms of Disservice Book Launch

Monday, June 15, 2020 – The Shorenstein Center hosted an online book launch for Terms of Disservice, authored by senior fellow and co-director of the Digital Platforms & Democracy Project, Dipayan Ghosh. The event featured Shorenstein Center director Nancy Gibbs, former Hillary Clinton 2016 campaign manager and HKS Defending Digital Democracy program director Robby Mook, and Politico chief technology correspondent Mark Scott, discussing the structure of the modern digital economy and its interface with social issues in America today.

Ghosh contends that the business model underlying the consumer internet sector implicates our welfare from economic, political, and social perspectives. Terms of Disservice (Brookings Institution Press) attempts to chart out a path forward for a new digital social contract to establish better economic equity.

Key findings in Terms of Disservice include: