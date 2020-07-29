Director Nancy Gibbs On StoryFile

Shorenstein Center Director Nancy Gibbs has recorded a StoryFile video that allows viewers to interact with her as she talks about her life, her career in journalism, and the work that she now leads at the Shorenstein Center.

Gibbs was the first female Editor in Chief of TIME, where she also had a distinguished career as a writer and editor. She wrote more cover stories than any other writer in TIME’s history, including for the “September 11” special issue, which won a National Magazine Award in 2002. She covered four presidential elections and authored two books on the presidency with Michael Duffy.

To interact with Nancy Gibbs’ StoryFile story:

1. Hold down anywhere on your screen to ask a question.

2. The red light indicates that your microphone is on.

3. Release when your question appears.

4. Interrupt a response by clicking on the screen

You an also type in a question (on a desktop or laptop computer) by clicking on the video and then tapping the space bar on your keyboard. Click the question mark in the lower left corner of the video for some sample questions you can ask.

You can also check out the full-sized video on the StoryFile website.