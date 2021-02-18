Untying Knots: Episode 3 – Native Land Rights and the Ongoing Fight for Justice

Hosts: Erica Licht and Nikhil Raghuveera

Featuring: Mari Halbutta (Chickasaw Nation) and Talia Landry (Mashpee Wampanoag Tribe)

February 2021

In 2020, during the height of COVID-19, the Mashpee Wampanoag Tribe was at the US Supreme Court fighting not just to survive a pandemic, but to hold onto their tribal land rights. This case, in addition to the landmark ruling of Sharp v. Murphy in July 2020, emphasizes the ongoing fight of Tribal nations for claims to parts — not even all — of their original and granted land. Yet, US political oppression against Native people is baked into the foundations of the United States, including colonization and removal of Native people from their ancestral homes, to make way for white settlerism and slavery. Over the last four hundred years these processes of control, removal, theft, and broken treaties have extended in every direction from Mississippi to Washington.

In this episode of Untying Knots, hosts Erica Licht (Senior Fellow at the IARA Project of the Shorenstein Center and MPA ‘20) and Nikhil Raghuveera (Nonresident Fellow at the Atlantic Council GeoTech Center and MPA ‘20) focus on Native land rights and sovereignty. Through interviews with key members of the Chickasaw Nation and the Mashpee Wampanoag Tribe, we explore how two Tribes are fighting in the US legal system for their land and rightful recognition. Mari Halbutta and Talia Landry put into perspective recent litigation amidst a broader history of political oppression and violence. The cases reveal renewed attempts at erasure and termination of Native people, and in turn, unwavering Native organizing and resistance.

The Untying Knots Podcast explores how people and organizations are untying knots of systems of oppression and working towards a more equitable future.

Untying Knots is a collaboration between Erica Licht and Nikhil Raghuveera. It is supported by the Harvard Kennedy School Shorenstein Center, the Institutional Antiracism and Accountability Project, and the Atlantic Council GeoTech Center. Thanks to Mari Halbutta, Talia Landry, and Eric Henson.

