Unlocked: Who Enforces America’s Immigration Laws?

On this episode of “Unlocked,” host Nancy Gibbs taps Syracuse University professor and leading immigration policy expert Austin Kocher to help break down the complex world of immigration enforcement in the United States, and untangle the roles of agencies like Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), Customs and Border Protection (CBP), and Homeland Security. They discuss the challenges journalists face on the immigration beat, and the importance of verifying data and centering immigrants’ real stories when reporting on this issue.

Download the transcript for this episode.

Read Carmen Nobel’s tip sheet for The Journalist’s Resource: Covering immigration in 2025: 3 reporting tips and a list of data resources

Read Austin Kocher’s Expert Commentary for The Journalist’s Resource:

