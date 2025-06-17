Unlocked: What is the role of US Inspectors General?

What do Inspectors General actually do, and why has their role become a battleground in recent years? On this episode of Unlocked, Michael Missal—former Inspector General of the US Department of Veterans Affairs—joins host Nancy Gibbs to break down the vital work of IGs in safeguarding federal agencies from waste, fraud, and abuse. Together, they explore the unique independence of IGs, the importance of transparency, and what happens when oversight is threatened by political interference.

Missal shares firsthand stories from his tenure serving under multiple presidential administrations—detailing how investigations are handled, and explaining the legal requirements for the removal of IGs. With a recent wave of firings and mounting pressure on independent oversight bodies like the Office of Inspector General and the Government Accountability Office, this episode examines the essential work of these government watchdogs.