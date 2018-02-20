Writing the Opinion Column with Jelani Cobb

A writing workshop series for students with Jelani Cobb, A.M. Rosenthal Writer-in-Residence; staff writer, The New Yorker, covering race, politics, history, and culture; and Ira A. Lipman Professor of Journalism, Columbia University.

Co-sponsored with the HKS Communications Program.

Part 1: The Elements of Writing and Thinking Clearly

– 4:00 pm

David T. Ellwood Democracy Lab, Rubenstein Bldg., Room 414AB

Part 2: Reported Commentary

Thursday, March 8, 2018 | 2:45 pm – 4:00 pm

Wexner Conference Room, Wexner Bldg., Room 434AB

Part 3: Opening and Closing Arguments

Monday, March 19, 2018 | 1:15 pm – 2:30 pm

David T. Ellwood Democracy Lab, Rubenstein Bldg., Room 414AB

Part 4: Criticism and Reviews as Commentary

Wednesday, April 4, 2018 | 1:15 pm – 2:30 pm

Bell Hall, Belfer, 5th floor