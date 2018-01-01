Shorenstein Center Seminar Series

The Shorenstein Center’s new Seminar Series is a collection of workshops, talks, interactive case studies and open discussions designed for students and invited guests to dig deeper into key issues in the media and politics. Seminars are led by Shorenstein Center affiliated faculty and fellows.

The following seminars will take place throughout the Fall 2018 semester. Sign up to our email list for more details including dates, times, and how to RSVP.

Misinformation

Format: Speaker Series (open to the public – more details coming soon)

Seminar lead: Prof. Matthew Baum, Marvin Kalb Professor of Global Communications and Professor of Public Policy at Harvard Kennedy School

Experts from across academia join Professor Matt Baum for a series of talks on misinformation. Co-sponsored by the NULab at Northeastern University.

Public Entrepreneurship

Format: Workshops (Limited to students and invited guests – RSVP required – more details coming soon)

Seminar lead: Kyla Fullenwider, Shorenstein Center Entrepreneurship Fellow; former Chief Innovation Officer of the U.S. Census Bureau

Our democratic institutions have never been more vulnerable. And yet, these same institutions are resilient by design, able to adapt and even thrive when change is considered an opportunity to be leveraged rather than an existential threat to be avoided. The public entrepreneur – charged with creating, diffusing, and sustaining innovation in and through government – is an essential actor in this new paradigm. This seminar series explores the best practices, tactics, successes, and failures of public entrepreneurs on the front lines of strengthening and modernizing our democratic institutions. Case studies include the VA, Census Bureau, and opioid epidemic.

Immigration

Format: Workshops (Limited to students and invited guests – RSVP required – more details coming soon)

Seminar lead: Maria Hinojosa, Walter Shorenstein Media & Democracy Fellow; anchor and executive producer for NPR’s Latino USA, and PBS’s America By The Numbers with Maria Hinojosa

A series of workshops examining the nation’s immigration system and policies, and its impact on the families affected. These workshops will dig deeper into the media’s role in reporting on immigration policy, as well as the personal stories behind the headlines.

Platform Accountability

Format: Seminars (Limited to students and invited guests – RSVP required – more details coming soon)

Seminar leads: Tom Wheeler, Shorenstein Center Research Fellow and former chair of the FCC; and Dipayan Ghosh, Shorenstein Center Research Fellow and former technology and economic policy advisor at the White House

A handful of large digital platforms dominate the public space online. Every day, these platforms make decisions on a range of issues that affect the public sphere—including misinformation, hate speech, and digital advertising. The Shorenstein Center’s new Platform Accountability research project, led by Tom Wheeler and Dipayan Ghosh, will examine the role of the platforms in our democracy and media with a series of seminars involving guest speakers, open discussion and collaborative work.

News Business Models

Format: Seminars (Limited to students and invited guests – RSVP required – more details coming soon)

Seminar lead: Nicco Mele, Director of the Shorenstein Center; and Elizabeth Hansen, Shorenstein Center Research Fellow

The traditional business models for journalism have collapsed, and most of the current revenue models in the industry are unsustainable. Despite their digital growth, 80 to 90 percent of newspaper revenues still come from print—even after the steep decline of print advertising and circulation and almost 20 years of investment in digital media. As traditional newsrooms shrink and even disappear, the information landscape for Americans is bleak. To address this crisis, the Shorenstein Center produces original research on sustainable business models for the digital age, and works closely with legacy and emerging news organizations to put the theories into practice—creating a cycle of research, implementation, and learning. These seminars involve discussion of current research and guest speakers from the media.