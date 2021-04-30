TASC Project Media Manipulation Casebook Research Assistants

The Technology and Social Change Research project is seeking detail-oriented research assistants with strong skills in editing and citations. The RAs will assist the TaSC team in building the Media Manipulation Casebook. Great candidates will be familiar with Zotero and comfortable with data entry. Research assistants should have a passion for detecting, documenting, describing, and mitigating misinformation. This is a great opportunity for students to get familiar with the project by serving as assistant editors, with potential to become casebook contributors.

This position is for approximately 14 hours per week at $20 an hour. Harvard students will be given first priority.

Please send your CV and statement of interest by April 30th, 2021 to moneil@hks.harvard.edu and CC: manipulation@hks.harvard.edu for review.