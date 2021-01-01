TASC Project Multimedia Research Assistant

The Technology and Social Change Research project is looking for a research assistant with strong skills in research and PowerPoint development for work on several multimedia projects. Duties will include outreach to potential subjects and note taking during interviews and meetings. Ideal candidates would also have some experience with photo and video gathering, and have some abilities in story development – e.g. thinking about narrative and how stories flow and unfold. Although this is not a technical position, interest or knowledge in current events around technology—particularly social media platforms, artificial intelligence/machine learning, surveillance and facial recognition—would be helpful.

Please send your CV and statement of interest by March 14th to Manipulation@hks.harvard.edu and cgilliard@hks.harvard.edu for review.