IARA Project Research Assistants

The Institutional Antiracism and Accountability Project has two openings for current Harvard graduate student Research Assistants. Both positions will run through late May 2021, with possibility of extension. See below for information and application instructions.

The IARA Project: The goal of the Institutional Antiracism and Accountability (IARA) Project, based at the Harvard Kennedy School’s Shorenstein Center on Media, Politics and Public Policy, is to use research and policy to promote antiracism as a core value and organizational norm, as well as national accountability standards. IARA’s faculty director is HKS Professor Khalil Gibran Muhammad, a leading scholar of race and racism in the United States.

Position: Research Assistant (RA): Temporary, part‐time, remote appointment for the 2020-21 academic year. This position reports to the IARA Project Program Director and Faculty Director.

Pay is $18 per hour. Expected time commitment is 5-10 hours per week.

The primary role of this position is to create summary documents highlighting the 2019 and 2020 Truth and Transformation conferences. This would include watching videos, creating summary transcripts when needed, and writing an executive summary of both events. As a part of this project all articles and references to readings or publications will be culled and reviewed for the Race, Research and Policy Portal.

While the primary scope is completion of the conference summaries, this position may also require support for the IARA project including: research, material organization, notes and documentation, and communications.

Basic requirements:

Bachelor’s Degree

Strong writing skills with experience working on executive summaries preferred

Demonstrated editing and proofreading skills

Proficiency in Microsoft Word, Powerpoint and Google Docs

Proven ability to work independently as well as part of a team

Comfort with social media, especially twitter

Commitment to racial justice and equity

Additional desired requirements:

Enrolled in a Harvard Masters Degree or Ph.D. program in social science or interdisciplinary field

Academic or professional experiences that are mission-aligned to antiracism

Prior writing experience for publication

Experience in research specifically related to racial equity and antiracism

Please send resume, cover letter, and writing sample to iara@hks.harvard.edu

Black, Indigenous, and people of color candidates are encouraged to apply.

Position: Research Assistant (RA): Temporary, part‐time, remote appointment for the 2020-21 academic year with the possibility of a second year. Start date Jan 1, 2021.

Kellogg Grant on Racial Healing, Truth and Justice: Funding from the Kellogg Foundation is supporting a new line of research to assess global practices of racial healing from inception to implementation, and to establish guidelines and learning for best practices.

This position includes, but is not limited to:

Research – reading, summarizing and synthesizing material

Scanning of the subject field

Coordination of interviews with participants

Initial set up of research analysis

This position reports to the IARA Project Program Director and IARA Senior Fellow for the Kellogg Project.

Pay is $18 per hour. Expected time commitment is 5-10 hours per week.

Basic requirements:

Bachelor’s Degree

Strong writing and research skills

Proficiency in Microsoft Word, Powerpoint and Google Docs

Proven ability to work independently as well as part of a team

Prior experience with quantitative and qualitative research

Commitment to racial justice and equity

Additional desired requirements:

Enrolled in a Harvard Master Degree or Ph.D. program in social science or interdisciplinary field

Academic or professional experience that is mission-aligned

Please send resume, cover letter, and writing sample to iara@hks.harvard.edu

Black, Indigenous, and people of color candidates are encouraged to apply.